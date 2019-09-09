Minimal Example

Sanity comes with a editing environment called Sanity Studio and a data backend. Front-ends, however, you have to bring yourself. An ordinary website? A native mobile app? A PDF-factory? We make sure all your content is well structured so you get to decide how you want to use your data.

To get you started, here's an example. It's just a plain HTML-file with some equally plain JavaScript. Save it anywhere and you should be able to run it.

You can also try the same example on JSFiddle - just modify the project ID and dataset name. To complicate matters slightly you'll also need to add https://fiddle.jshell.net to your projects's CORS origins on sanity.io/manage.