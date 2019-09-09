Minimal Example
A quick example on how a light weight front-end might be implemented.
Sanity comes with a editing environment called Sanity Studio and a data backend. Front-ends, however, you have to bring yourself. An ordinary website? A native mobile app? A PDF-factory? We make sure all your content is well structured so you get to decide how you want to use your data.
To get you started, here's an example. It's just a plain HTML-file with some equally plain JavaScript. Save it anywhere and you should be able to run it.
You can also try the same example on JSFiddle - just modify the project ID and dataset name. To complicate matters slightly you'll also need to add
https://fiddle.jshell.net to your projects's CORS origins on sanity.io/manage.
<!doctype html>
<html>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Sanity MovieDB frontend demo</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/purecss@0.6.2/build/pure-min.css">
<style>
.movies {max-width: 800px; margin: 0 auto;}
.poster {width: 80px; height: 120px;}
.error {background: red; color: #fff; position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: 0; width: 100%;}
</style>
</html>
<body>
<table class="pure-table pure-table-bordered movies">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Poster</th>
<th>Name</th>
<th>Year</th>
<th>Director</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="movies">
<tr>
<td colspan="4">Loading...</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@sanity/client@latest?main=umd"></script>
<script>
// If you drop the UMD bundle into a page, we attach to `window` as `SanityClient`.
// In node, or when using a bundler, you'd use `require('@sanity/client')`
var client = window.SanityClient({
// Find your project ID and dataset in `sanity.json` in your studio project
projectId: 'zp7mbokg',
dataset: 'production'
})
// Fetch 50 documents of type `movie`, and select only the fields we need
var query = `
*[_type == "movie"]{
_id,
title,
releaseDate,
"director": crewMembers[job == "Director"][0].person->name,
"poster": poster.asset->url
}[0...50]`
client
.fetch(query)
.then(renderMovies)
.catch(renderError)
// What follows isn't related to Sanity - just no-framework rendering logic
// Obviously, use whatever framework makes you happy!
var container = document.querySelector('#movies')
function renderMovies(movies) {
while (container.firstChild) {
container.removeChild(container.firstChild)
}
movies.map(function(movie) {
container.appendChild(createMovieRow(movie))
})
}
function createPoster(poster) {
var img = createElement('img')
img.className = 'poster'
img.src = poster + '?h=240'
return img
}
function createMovieRow(movie) {
return createElement('tr', [
createElement('td', [createPoster(movie.posterUrl)]),
createElement('td', [text(movie.title)]),
createElement('td', [text(movie.releaseDate.utc.substr(0, 4))]),
createElement('td', [text(movie.director || 'Unknown')])
])
}
function createElement(tag, childNodes) {
var el = document.createElement(tag)
var children = childNodes || []
children.forEach(function (child) {
el.appendChild(child)
})
return el
}
function renderError(err) {
const errorBox = createElement('pre', [text(err.message)])
errorBox.className = 'error'
document.body.replaceChild(
errorBox,
container.parentNode
)
}
function text(str) {
return document.createTextNode(str)
}
</script>
</body>
</html>