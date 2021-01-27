Pricing update: Free users
I've noticed I can add a preview to an image type but it only pulls data from the settings field name in the fields[] within it.

14 replies
Last updated: Jan 27, 2021

Sorry, got another question! I've noticed I can add a 

preview
to an image type but it only pulls data from the 
settings
field name I have created in the 
fields[]
within it. This wasn't clear that it is possible in the docs (https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-type ). Can I reference the 
image
asset in this preview as it doesn't seem to work?
        {
          title: 'Image',
          name: 'image',
          type: 'image',
          options: { hotspot: true },
          fields: [
            {
              title: 'Settings',
              name: 'settings',
              type: 'portfolioGallerySettings',
              options: { isHighlighted: true },
            },
          ],
          preview: {
            select: {
              size: 'settings.size',
              artist: 'settings.artistCredit.title',
              caseStudy: 'settings.caseStudy.content.title',
              media: 'image' // &lt;&lt;&lt; This doesn't work. Can I get the parent image asset somehow?
            },
            prepare({ size, artist, caseStudy, media }) {
              return {
                title: 'derp'
              }
            },
          },

Jan 27, 2021, 5:22 PM

I'm not on a computer to check, but try 

media: 'image.asset'
.

Jan 27, 2021, 5:25 PM

Hi Geoff! Shows up as 

undefined
if I try 
image
, 
image.asset
etc. Doesn't show that 
preview
is even a property of image in the docs so not sure how 
settings
is coming though but not the parent type 
image

Jan 27, 2021, 5:31 PM

I will get on a computer and check.

Jan 27, 2021, 5:31 PM

Awesome! Just to point out, I have to use an 

image
in an 
array
and not an 
object
(containing an image and settings) as sanity has a weird way of handling bulk uploading assets into the array.

Jan 27, 2021, 5:36 PM

Okay. I’m assuming that’s all one contiguous block of code above. As it’s written, it seems odd that the image doesn’t just display automatically.

Jan 27, 2021, 5:43 PM

Ohh… hang on. I re-looked at your code.
Try 

image: 'image.asset'
in preview.select and then 
media: image
in prepare.

Jan 27, 2021, 5:44 PM

No joy i'm afraid. I'm also logging out the result in prepare with no joy. Perhaps this is a bug or not implemented? Here is what the above code is nested in:

export default {
  title: 'Gallery',
  name: 'portfolioGallery',
  type: 'object',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'items',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        IMAGE OBJECT HERE...

Jan 27, 2021, 5:49 PM

Do you want the preview to apply to the item in your array or to the greater document?

Jan 27, 2021, 5:51 PM

This will be for the item in the array. Should look like this but with the preview image:

Jan 27, 2021, 5:53 PM

Okay. I’m trying to visualize your entire schema, but I have something that I think is almost identical and it works like what you’re after.
It might be that I’m doing an object inside the array and you’re not, but here’s what I am using (with a bunch of irrelevant stuff cut out):


{
      type: 'array',
      name: 'minister',
      title: 'Minister',
      of: [{
        type: 'object',
        fields: [
          {
            name: 'member',
            title: 'Member',
            type: 'reference',
            to: [{ type: 'mla' }],
          },
        ],
        preview: {
          select: {
            image: 'member.image.asset',
          },
          prepare({ image }) {
            return {
              media: image,
            };
          },
        },
      }],
    },

Jan 27, 2021, 6:03 PM

Hi Geoff, appreciate your help with this. This does indeed work however in my particular use case I cannot use an 

object
type inside an 
array
. The reason being that the user needs to be able to drag a load of images/videos into the array and that doesn't seem to work unless the 
image
and 
file
types are loose and not nested in something like a object 😔

Jan 27, 2021, 6:35 PM

The page you took a screenshot of—if you go to inspect, can you post the JSON for the array?

Jan 27, 2021, 6:38 PM

Doing that helped reveal that all I need to use was 'asset'! Turns it is was something so simple...just presumed you would need to reference the field name 

image
😛 Thanks a lot for this Geoff.

Jan 27, 2021, 6:46 PM

Nice! Good to hear. 🙂

Jan 27, 2021, 6:49 PM

