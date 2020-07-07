Skip to content
Is it possible to dynamically populate the values in a List for a string type?

Last updated: Jul 7, 2020

is it possible to dynamically populate the values in a list for a 

string
type?

Jul 6, 2020, 3:08 PM

just following up on this. Is it possible to populate the values of a list at runtime or can it only be done at build time?

Jul 7, 2020, 2:33 PM

actually, I guess one way around it is if I build a custom component that fetches those values at runtime. That would make more sense.

Jul 7, 2020, 2:50 PM

The built in component can't only do it at build time, but as you say, for dynamic values, a custom component is the way to go. Some resources that might be helpful:

https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-recipes
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/tree/next/packages/example-studio/components

Jul 7, 2020, 3:11 PM

