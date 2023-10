ūüôā

Just tested locally to be sure, but that template does indeed deploy a GraphQL API out-of-the-box. Did you perhaps add any new objects to your schema that are declared inline (within another document type) instead of at the top level? Here’s some additional information on the error you are seeing: https://www.sanity.io/docs/graphql#strict-schemas-33ec7103289a Please feel free to share your schema folder or a link to your repo (in DM if you prefer) so I can have a look