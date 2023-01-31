Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Issue with adding super and sub script options to the editor in Sanity.io

4 replies
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Hey, I am following https://www.sanity.io/docs/customizing-the-portable-text-editor#e6401a8fe843 to try and add super and sub script options to the editor, but nothing is displaying correctly.
import {GrSubscript, GrSuperscript} from 'react-icons/gr'
const SuperscriptDecorator = props =&gt; (
  &lt;span style={{backgroundColor: 'yellow'}}&gt;{props.children}&lt;/span&gt;
)
const SubscriptDecorator = props =&gt; (
  &lt;span style={{backgroundColor: 'yellow'}}&gt;{props.children}&lt;/span&gt;
)
...
...
marks: {
          decorators: [
            {title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},
            {title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'},
            {title: 'Underline', value: 'underline'},
            {title: 'Superscript', value: 'sup', icon: GrSuperscript, component: SuperscriptDecorator},
            {title: 'Subscript', value: 'sub', icon: GrSubscript}
          ],
}
When I have just the icons, sanity runs but the icons aren't being imported (see screenshot). When I also add in the component to display the superscript, I get an error in the studio (screenshot). Anyone have any ideas what I'm doing wrong? This is sanity v2.35.0
Jan 31, 2023, 10:52 AM
I worked around the same problem with
icon: () =&gt; 'Super'
Jan 31, 2023, 11:20 AM
Just tested with latest sanity versions and I got it working fine with these:

const SuperIcon = () =&gt; &lt;div&gt;x&lt;sup&gt;2&lt;/sup&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
const SuperDecorator = props =&gt; &lt;sup&gt;{props.children}&lt;/sup&gt;
const SubIcon = () =&gt; &lt;div&gt;x&lt;sub&gt;2&lt;/sub&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
const SubDecorator = props =&gt; &lt;sub&gt;{props.children}&lt;/sub&gt;
...

decorators: [
...
   { title: "Sub", value: 'sub', icon: SubIcon, component: SubDecorator },
   { title: "Super", value: 'super', icon: SuperIcon, component: SuperDecorator },
]
Jan 31, 2023, 11:34 AM
Oh your using old sanity. See this document for old object format for decorator:

https://www.sanity.io/help/schema-deprecated-blockeditor-key 

decorators: [
  {
    title: 'Highlight',
    value: 'highlight',
    blockEditor: {
      icon: MarkerIcon,
      render: highlightRender,
    },
  },
],
Jan 31, 2023, 11:39 AM
Thats it, adding blockEditor worked! Thank you
Jan 31, 2023, 2:01 PM

