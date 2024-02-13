Issue with caching in Next.js server component using Sanity.io
Last updated: Feb 13, 2024
M
Sanity/next caching drives me crazy... I have a server component in next a page which just does this:
Here is the getAllPosts();
export default async function BlogOverviewPage() { const posts = await getAllPosts(); return <>work with the posts object</>
client is using previewDrafts perspective. When running this query, i see in NextJS console the sanity query. When i copy this query to the Vision tool in the studio, i get all my draft posts and my one published post. When i run this via NextJS, the logging output from the logging line you see here is always (and forver 1). The publsihed item only. I really dont know what this is. Anybody an idea?
export async function getAllPosts() { const DEFAULT_TAGS = ["post"] as string[]; if (client) { const result = await client.fetch(postquery, {}, { //cache: "force-cache", next: { revalidate: 60 // for simple, time-based revalidation //tags: DEFAULT_TAGS, // for tag-based revalidation } }); console.log("# Items: "+result.length); return result || []; } return []; }
Feb 12, 2024, 6:50 PM
R
Have you tried hard refreshing the page?
Feb 12, 2024, 7:02 PM
M
yeah... all the time.... NextJS even says in the log "Cache SKIP"
Feb 12, 2024, 7:06 PM
M
│ GET https://xxxxxx.api.sanity.io/v2023-03-25/data/query/production?query=%0A*%5B_type+%3D%3D+%22post%22%5D+%7C+order%28publishedAt+desc%2C+_createdAt+desc%29+%7B%0A++_id%2C%0A++_createdAt%2C%0A++publishedAt%2C%0A++mainImage+%7B%0A++++...%2C%0A++++%22blurDataURL%22%3Aasset-%3Emetadata.lqip%2C%0A++++%22ImageColor%22%3A+asset-%3Emetadata.palette.dominant.background%2C%0A++%7D%2C%0A++featured%2C%0A++excerpt%2C%0A++slug%2C%0A++title%2C%0A++author-%3E+%7B%0A++++_id%2C%0A++++image%2C%0A++++slug%2C%0A++++name%0A++%7D%2C%0A++categories%5B%5D-%3E%2C%0A%7D%0A&perspective=previewDrafts 200 in 221ms (cache: SKIP)
Feb 12, 2024, 7:07 PM
S
Is your client authenticated? You need this to view drafts. Make sure your api token is configured
Feb 12, 2024, 8:16 PM
M
ohhh. Thats a good hint. I will check this tomorrow... thanks for your infos so far
Feb 12, 2024, 10:06 PM
M
need to check how to even do that 😉 this doenst look like there is any auth going on
createClient({ projectId, dataset, apiVersion, useCdn, perspective: process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? "previewDrafts" : "published" }
Feb 12, 2024, 10:08 PM
M
man... that was the reason... you were correct. A hint to the documentation guys at Sanity, i would love (and perhaps others) to see a hint in the previewDrafts section over there: https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client#previewdrafts
user Athanks a lot again. I think i would have never found it. Especially since it worked in the Vision tool but there different rules apply most likely because i am already authed in that area.
Feb 12, 2024, 10:28 PM
S
Feb 12, 2024, 10:28 PM
S
No promblem :)
Feb 13, 2024, 6:48 AM
