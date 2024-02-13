Issue with caching in Next.js server component using Sanity.io

export default async function BlogOverviewPage() { const posts = await getAllPosts(); return <>work with the posts object</>

export async function getAllPosts() { const DEFAULT_TAGS = ["post"] as string[]; if (client) { const result = await client.fetch(postquery, {}, { //cache: "force-cache", next: { revalidate: 60 // for simple, time-based revalidation //tags: DEFAULT_TAGS, // for tag-based revalidation } }); console.log("# Items: "+result.length); return result || []; } return []; }

Sanity/next caching drives me crazy... I have a server component in next a page which just does this:Here is the getAllPosts();client is using previewDrafts perspective. When running this query, i see in NextJS console the sanity query. When i copy this query to the Vision tool in the studio, i get all my draft posts and my one published post. When i run this via NextJS, the logging output from the logging line you see here is always (and forver 1). The publsihed item only. I really dont know what this is. Anybody an idea?