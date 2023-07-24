Issue with code-input plugin in NextJS 13.4, Sanity v3, and tailwind setup.

...other stuff, { name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', }, {...other types of content here, eg. images etc.}, { name: "code", title: "Code Block", type: "code", options: { withFilename: true, // optional highlightedLines: true, // optional }, } ] }

export const RichTextComponents = { types: { //BIG PROBLEMS HERE!!! code: ({ data }) => { const code = data.code; const filename = data.filename; const language = data.language; return ( <div> <div className="flex justify-between "> <p className="opacity-70">{filename}</p> <p> language: <span className="opacity-70">{language}</span> </p> </div> <pre className="p-2"> <code> {/* this method has no syntax highlighting, look below for that */} {code} </code> </pre> </div> ); }, }, ///END OF PROBLEMS ABOVE //image type working just fine //block, list, marks, etc working just fine// };

<div className="px-2 prose prose-lg my-2text-justify mx-auto"> <PortableText value={blog.body} components={RichTextComponents} /> </div>

error - components\RichTextComponents.jsx (28:24) @ code error - TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'code') at code (./components/RichTextComponents.jsx:38:31) at stringify (<anonymous>) 26 | }, 27 | code: ({ data }) => { > 28 | const code = data.code; | ^ 29 | const filename = data.filename; 30 | const language = data.language; 31 | error - components\RichTextComponents.jsx (28:24) @ code error - TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'code') at code (./components/RichTextComponents.jsx:38:31)

Hey guys, using NextJS 13.4, Sanity v3, and tailwind to make a personal blog. Everything's working just fine, except for the code-input plugin.I've followed all of the steps.1. I've installed the plugin just fine2. I've added the plugin to sanity.config.js3. Ive added all the needed schemas4. I'm stuck at properly passing my RichTextComponent.jsx. All other styles within this component work just fine. The only style that doesn't work is the code one, shown below:This is how I'm passing the RichTextComponent props on the blog page:Below is the error I get:Can anybody please help?