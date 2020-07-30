Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...
|Jan 25, 2021
|Hi guys, is it normal that I can't whitelist a chrome extension to avoid CORS when calling the sanity client?
|Not featured
|Jan 23, 2021
|Gatsby-Sanity-Source GraphQL Schema Not Found (Error: Session Not Found)
|Not featured
|Apr 17, 2020
|Next.js - How to Get Data From Sanity Using SWR
|Not featured
|Sep 9, 2021
|XMLHttpRequest Blocked by CORS Policy
|Not featured
|Apr 17, 2021
|Netlify CORS Issues from Domain Redirect
|Not featured
|Apr 17, 2020
|How to Add Multiple Domains or Subdomains to CORS
|Not featured
|Apr 9, 2021
|Pass an External Image URL to the Sanity Client and Upload
|Not featured
|Apr 7, 2020
|CORS Request Issues from an iOS Capacitor App
|Not featured
|Mar 18, 2021
|Issue Adding Wildcard to the CORS Settings - Cannot Parse URL
|Not featured
|Mar 10, 2022
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing