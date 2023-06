@sanity/client.

useEffect(() => { const client = sanityClient({ projectId: process.env.GATSBY_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.GATSBY_SANITY_DATASET, token: process.env.SANITY_READ_TOKEN, useCdn: false }) client.fetch(`*[_type == "portfolioEntry"]{ title }`).then(res => { console.log('res', res) }).catch(err => { console.error('F', err) }) })

Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'https://<project-id>.<http://api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/development?query=*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22portfolioEntry%22%5D%7B%20title%20%7D|api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/development?query=*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22portfolioEntry%22%5D%7B%20title%20%7D>' from origin '<http://localhost:8000>' has been blocked by CORS policy: Response to preflight request doesn't pass access control check: The value of the 'Access-Control-Allow-Credentials' header in the response is '' which must be 'true' when the request's credentials mode is 'include'. The credentials mode of requests initiated by the XMLHttpRequest is controlled by the withCredentials attribute.

Morning folks! Having some issues with CORS when trying to access my dataset, specifically from theFollowing the docs at https://www.sanity.io/docs/cors and at https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client , I've setup a small query in my Gatsby react app to retrieve some entries withHowever, I receive the responseFollowing suggestions online, It said to investigate the allowed CORS origins, and so I made sure to addRequest works in both Postman and Chromium.Thanks in advance to anyone that takes the time to give me a hand!