Issue with customizing a portableText field in Sanity.io studio

Hello! I'm trying to customize a portableText field so that I can insert references to other content. I've followed this tutorial ( https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-internal-and-external-links ) to add a mark in my studio, but where they show the "S" button I just have a question mark. I cannot find errors in my JavaScript console nor the console I'm running studio from. How can I figure out what's gone wrong here?