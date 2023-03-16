user M

user K

You can get an idea about that from the page for the language you use listed under Libraries on: https://www.sanity.io/docs/block-content

Well, I made a mistake here... assays well, an the code you posted here,, does work, on Sanity latest 3.7, a good excuse I took to update it, and so would the Sanity documents code as I now see it.I had missed where the proper H icon was indeed returned, as the decorator code was highlighted on the page, with the icon function proper, but just above it. The H in it was particularly hard to see in the dark mode my eyesight prefers, but this was just oversight in going too fast, my apology -- the Sanity documentation is fine.But, it didn't work for me at first in trying it, even so, and some of the reasons might be what @Nicolas is running into:• The main reason it didn't work is that I added the decorator to the wrong schema(!). But this is easy to do. Working on a simple blog model where I'm trying things out, I put the decorator in the seeming obvious place: the 'post' schema's block. However, I'd redefined that block to be my own type, with it's own schema. Once I put the decorator there, it worked. So maybe @Nicolas has something the same?• to use this decorator definition, you need JSX abilities, so depending on whether you also use TypeScript or not, you need to make the schema using this a .jsx or .tsx file.• In tsx, you might get a complaint about argument type forafter your decorator is added -- if you do, put a `// @ts-ignore`on a line above. • Then, once actually working, there are some issues about seeing the highlight appear. If you select and apply it, the result doesn't seem to show until you move off that selection, as the decoration doesn't override the editor selection color. But you can see that it's applied by looking at the H icon - it will show the editor selection color if the selection is highlighted in your way. A small thing Sanity could perhaps improve, but workable given you let your content persons know about it.• Last, to see the result in your website itself, you'll need some styling, css or what you prefer, to change the background color according to the class attribute delivered by Sanity, which by default seems to be, until you customize Sanity'swith a custom element for marks.highlight.(better advice just below)Whew. It does work, this...!