Issue with deleting old images in Sanity editor due to locked document

editorialPage

sanity documents delete editoralPage

A document of the unknown type editorialPage

Hey everyone! I am updating an old studio for a client of mine and I need to delete some old images (using the media plugin).. However the sanity editor is not letting me delete the image because it is locked to an old document (document was namedwhich we no longer use). I went into my terminal and deleted the document manually using, but it says the document is not found.. Very odd. When I check the image reference it still says... Any help with this? Ideally it would just be great to delete that document altogether