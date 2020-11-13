Pricing update: Free users
How to delete all docs of a specific doc type via cli?

3 replies
Last updated: Nov 13, 2020

Hi all, just ran an import, there's some issues with some of the data so I need to delete all docs of a specific doc type... any ideas via cli?

Nov 11, 2020, 2:58 PM

sanityClient.delete({
  query: `*[_type == "post"]`
})

Nov 11, 2020, 3:40 PM

And allow read/write access to your token

Nov 11, 2020, 3:41 PM

Thanks for the tip!

Nov 13, 2020, 12:58 PM

