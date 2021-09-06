Issue with export/import using CLI and file paths not working properly.
Last updated: Sep 6, 2021
I’m still (reported this a few months ago) having issues with export/import using the CLI. All imports fail with the same error
Seems strange that I have to go and do that for all assets (not only images, files are affected in the same way). Does this only happen to me?
If I change that path to be absolutely defined from the root of my computer (
Error: Error while fetching asset from "file://./images/<image-name>.<ext>": File does not exist at the specified endpoint
/Users/<username>/path/to/sanity/project/export/images/<image-name>.ext) it works.
Aug 30, 2021, 11:27 AM
@sanity/cli version 2.16.0
Aug 30, 2021, 11:28 AM
Have you tried importing the .tar.gz file?
Or are you unzipping, and then importing the .ndjson file?
Aug 30, 2021, 11:31 AM
unzipping, the docs say to import the
data.ndjsonfile.
Aug 30, 2021, 11:32 AM
Actually, this page says to import
data.ndjsonhttps://www.sanity.io/docs/importing-data and this one just says to import
[FILE | FOLDER | URL]https://www.sanity.io/docs/migrating-data
Aug 30, 2021, 11:34 AM
Sorry this has caused issues for a few months, User. My understanding of export/import is that pulling in the
I’d be curious to know if User’s suggestion to import the whole tarball works for you. I’d like to make these two pages clearer and include a more complete provision of use cases.
.ndjsonfile directly would be useful if making a batch change to content, for example, but that in most use cases one would want to pull in everything. On the Migrating Data page, there’s a line at the end of the Gotcha—“Make sure though to bring your assets along for the ride if this is the workflow you have chosen”—that needs to be much more prominent.
Aug 30, 2021, 2:16 PM
Ah User, don’t sweat it! It’s just been months since I last tried so it’s not like I’ve suffered for months 😂
Hmm, that doesn’t really say anything at all that would help
Aug 30, 2021, 2:22 PM
Hmm, that doesn’t really say anything at all that would help There’s no definition of how I’d bring along the data for the ride.Sorry, prominent was the wrong word. You’re absolutely right that they need to be elaborated on, which I’ll do this week. I’ll ping you once I’m done as I’d like to invite your feedback, if that works for you.
Aug 30, 2021, 2:42 PM
Of course mate! Love to help
Aug 30, 2021, 2:43 PM
How did you go with the
.tar.gzimport? I used to run into this myself until I found out you could import the export bundle itself.
Aug 30, 2021, 4:04 PM
I didn't get a chance to try it, was pretty late over here. I already got the import working by changing all the file paths to start from the root. I've got another project that needs a migration between datasets this week as well so I'll try that then and let you know
Aug 30, 2021, 11:07 PM
Both https://www.sanity.io/docs/migrating-data and https://www.sanity.io/docs/importing-data have been updated—hopefully to clarify what is possible and improve the experience. User or anyone else, I’d welcome any feedback.
Sep 4, 2021, 6:14 PM
Thanks User, I'll check it out tomorrow
Sep 5, 2021, 12:24 AM
Awesome
user A, that will be very helpful! Looks like it covers everything now. 🙏
Sep 6, 2021, 1:41 AM
Thanks for reviewing those, User. I appreciate that you pointed these out and hope you'll continue to do so. 🙌
Sep 6, 2021, 3:33 PM
