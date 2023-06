Hi, I'm working on implementing internationalization via this great package, sanity-plugin-intl-input . When selecting a language that does not yet exist, it routes to the new document, and a POST request is sent with the new document, and returnDocument=true is set.The new document is returned in the response, and the document is created. But the Sanity Studio loads the attached image.Refreshing the studio fetches the document properly.Any idea what might be wrong, or where to start looking?