S.listItem() .title('Home') .child( S.document() .schemaType('home') .documentId('home') // this is same as parent title ), ])

Alright! We’re getting closer. When I’ve seen this in the past it’s because ais the same as the title of its parentin a list. For ex:If that’s your issue here, you can change the title of the parent to anything other than the documentId’s title and you should be fine.