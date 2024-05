In Sanity, references always point to the published version of a document

Hello, Love to get some suggestions & ideas for an issue i am having.I have added the feature sanity preview of a nextjs site. it seems working well at first. Then i ran into an issue, where for example, i have a homepage document which referencing a product document.• if i change anything in homepage document content then check on preview i can see the update• But if change anything on that product document i referenced in homepage document the changes isn't shown in previewi understand thatIs there a way i can solve the issue i am having. Thanks in advance