Hello! Greetings folks 👋

I’m experiencing an issue with our Sanity Desk media uploads that’s emerged recently. When uploading an SVG asset, the ‘verification’ step seems to fail in Sanity and then the file is nothing but blank/empty (I’ll attach a screenshot in thread

👇 🧵 ). We often use these SVG assets and it’s only recently given us issues.

My UX/UI colleagues have advised that they haven’t changed anything about their export process, and have tried a couple of different methods of saving, but the issue persists. Any idea on what could be happening here?

