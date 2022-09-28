Skip to content
Issue with SVG uploads in Sanity Desk, suggestion to run `sanity upgrade` to resolve

13 replies
Last updated: Sep 28, 2022
Hello! Greetings folks 👋
I’m experiencing an issue with our Sanity Desk media uploads that’s emerged recently. When uploading an SVG asset, the ‘verification’ step seems to fail in Sanity and then the file is nothing but blank/empty (I’ll attach a screenshot in thread
👇🧵). We often use these SVG assets and it’s only recently given us issues.
My UX/UI colleagues have advised that they haven’t changed anything about their export process, and have tried a couple of different methods of saving, but the issue persists. Any idea on what could be happening here?
Sep 21, 2022, 3:50 PM
Screenshot of the Media tab
Sep 21, 2022, 3:51 PM
What version of the Studio are you using? Do you get this same behavior if you upload through a native image field in a document?
Sep 21, 2022, 3:52 PM
Hrm, not exactly sure what version, though it must be fairly current — we only started this project in April. I’ll try the native image field upload instead to see if there is any difference.Also just an FYI, we were able to upload the assets as a png instead without issue, so there is an okay workaround.
Sep 21, 2022, 4:12 PM
No luck on the native image upload, btw 👇 still rendering as a blank file
Sep 21, 2022, 4:13 PM
If your Studio hasn't been updated since you started the project in April there are a lot of improvements that have been shipped! I'd definitely suggest running 
sanity upgrade
in your terminal to see if that resolves the issue.
Sep 21, 2022, 4:17 PM
Oh, cool. Okay! Will suggest this to the gang — thanks for the hot tip 🔥👍
Sep 21, 2022, 4:41 PM
Let us know if that does not fix the issue though!
Sep 21, 2022, 4:41 PM
Sounds good, will do.
Sep 21, 2022, 4:43 PM
Hello,
user M
👋 Just want to circle back to this as my team and I are discussing moving forward the 
sanity upgrade
on our Studio.
Quick q — any risks involved with running the update? Or anything we should know/prepare beforehand? Just don’t want to impact our production environment or trigger any unexpected consequences.

LMK if you have any learnings or resources to share!
🙏
Sep 27, 2022, 3:40 PM
We haven't released any breaking changes recently (you can see an overview here of what's been happening). That said, bugs sometimes happen and the Studio is highly customizable, so I can't guarantee that nothing will break. I can say that the vast majority of the time you can upgrade without seeing any sort difference (except some new features/improvements). If possible, I'd upgrade the Studio locally and test it out before deploying to production.
Sep 27, 2022, 4:02 PM
Okay, this is super helpful — will share with the team. Thanks a lot!
Sep 27, 2022, 4:45 PM
You're welcome!
Sep 27, 2022, 4:58 PM
Helllo, me again 😅 — apologies for the endless thread
user M
. Hopefully not too much of a bother.
So I did the 
sanity upgrade
on a local testing environment and everything seemed totally fine/normal, but then noticed that chromatic served us an error due to one of our dependencies. We use 
@sanity/scheduled-publishing
to publish upcoming sales and it seems like it’s incompatible with the sanity upgrade (see screenshot below).
Just wondering if you’ve come up against this before? I can’t seem to find info about a 
@sanity/scheduled-publishing
upgrade for compatibility or anything? 🤔
Sep 28, 2022, 6:13 PM

