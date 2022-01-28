article

publishedAt

_createdAt

{ "types": [ { "type": "article", "field": "publishedAt", "titleField": "title" } ], "calendar": { "event": { "dateFormat": "MMMM, dd yyyy", "timeFormat": "hh:mm a", "showAuthor": "false" } }, "filterWarnings": [{}] }

article

export default { name: 'article', title: 'Article', type: 'document', icon: GiBeech, fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96 } }, { name: 'publishedAt', title: 'Published Date', type: 'date' }, //...

I haven’t personally had the opportunity to use this plugin from scratch yet - so great learning opportunity for me, and I’m wondering if there are some assumptions in the referenced document schemas that aren’t clearly defined. My custom document type name in my case is just. I have tried to display off of both a basic date type field namedand the defaultfield id with no luck yet, though I have only just spent a few minutes with it. If this detail is in the documentation, I glazed right over it too!here is my content-calendar config on first pass (this is NOT working yet for me either)And here is the first bit of my exampledocument:I think I have this running in a different community example schema. I’ll dig into that next to compare.