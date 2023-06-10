New user seeks help with configuring Sanity client in Next.js app.

Hi User, thank you for offering your help. I'm currently new to Sanity and I'm working on building an E-Commerce app with Sanity and Next.js. I followed the steps to install the Next.js npm package first and then created the project from the web of sanity. Then, I installed the npm package for Sanity that was provided after creating the project.

Since I'm new to Sanity, I'm a bit confused about the code snippet you mentioned. I'm not sure where exactly I need to instantiate the client as you described. Could you please provide more guidance or clarification on how to integrate Sanity into my application and create the client?



Thank you for your assistance, I really appreciate it!

