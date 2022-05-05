Skip to content
Propagating 'fields' array programmatically in Sanity.io using groq queries and custom input widgets

Last updated: May 5, 2022
Hello!Is there a way to propagate the 
fields
array programatically? I am trying to use the data returned from a 
groq
query from another document to then create the needed fields. 
InitialValue
seems to only set the state of already existing field and I don’t think a 
reference
would work. Or if it could I am not sure how. Thanks!
May 5, 2022, 1:47 PM
May 5, 2022, 2:24 PM
I think the canonical way to resolve this at the moment is to have all possible fields defined in the schema, and use the hidden and read only properties defined dynamically based on the groq queries you mentioned.
May 5, 2022, 2:42 PM
user P
thanks for the quick reply. That is also what I am finding. But 
hidden
can not return a 
promise
which is required for the 
groq
. Any work arounds?
May 5, 2022, 2:46 PM
I haven’t had the problem you’re describing as I usually believe it
May 5, 2022, 2:48 PM
Can the 
hidden
callback access all the documents or only the parent?
May 5, 2022, 2:50 PM
I haven’t had the problem you’re describing as I usually believe it’s a sign that I should either• A - Use the block field for a dynamic content, or an array of various fields that the user can pick from.
• B - Create a new schema for the desired purpose.
With that said, I would look into initialValueTemplates - but without intimately understanding why you’re needing this I’m not sure I can help
May 5, 2022, 2:50 PM
Maybe it will help to describe the problem. 😉
One document has a list of languages the user can select. This value is an array of strings.

Then a custom 
object
type would use the value from the previous document to dynamically render the selected languages input elements for the Google Translate plugin.
May 5, 2022, 2:56 PM
It could be a filter solution maybe? But the props from 
hidden
only give you the document values from the current document so hidden is not an option
May 5, 2022, 2:57 PM
Could you help me understand the relationship between these two documents and why they are seperate?
May 5, 2022, 3:01 PM
Sure.
The 
object
is a reusable schema that creates inputs for the Google Translate plugin. It is a custom 
type
. Must be separate.
The other is a basic 
document
with elements of 
type
string
which uses the above 
object type
as their 
types
May 5, 2022, 3:13 PM
Here are some snipets.
Document

fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'Heder Title',
      type: 'localizedString',
      description: 'Page header title'
    },
...],
Custom Google Translate Object Type

const localizedString = {
  name: 'localizedString',
  type: 'object',
  inputComponent: GoogleTranslateInput,
  options: {
    apiKey: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_GOOGLE_CLOUD_API_KEY
  },
  fieldsets: [
    {
      title: 'Translations',
      name: 'translations',
      options: { 
collapsible: true, collapsed: true }
    }
  ],
  fields: allLanguages.map((lang) =&gt; ({
    type: 'string',
    fieldset: lang.value === 'en' ? null : 'translations',
    options: {
      list: async () =&gt; {
        const selectedLangs = await languages();
        return allLanguages.map((lang) =&gt; !selectedLangs.includes(lang.value))
      },
      layout: 'string'
    },
  }))
};
May 5, 2022, 3:17 PM
The 
const selectedLangs = await languages();
is calling a helper function that is the 
groq
query
May 5, 2022, 3:18 PM
I haven’t ghosted you, in a standup until the top of the hour. will look back when I can focus on it.
May 5, 2022, 3:22 PM
No worries
user P
I appreciate it.
May 5, 2022, 3:25 PM
So I think this plugin maybe the best way to approach my problem. At least is helps depict what I am looking for better. But I was looking to just have a way of doing it thru a separate document for the languages

https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sanity/language-filter
May 5, 2022, 3:40 PM
Ahh, would you still like help or is this resolving your challenge?
May 5, 2022, 4:02 PM
Well this plugin doc are not great so lets see. 😉
May 5, 2022, 4:06 PM
But I think I am ok for now. Thanks!
May 5, 2022, 4:07 PM

