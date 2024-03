Hey Sanity Team. I am new to using sanity and am wanting to implement a single document type in my schema for my authors. I was looking at the following guide https://www.sanity.io/guides/singleton-document but when I tried to implement it, I got a deprecation warning for deskTool in sanity/desk. What is the proper way to enforce that the author can only implement a single document for one of my schema types? (ex. wanting to make the document for text on a webpage)