Querying an array with multiple document types in Sanity.io

_type

*[_type == 'project']{ title, "tasks": *[_type == 'task' && _id in ^.relatedItems[]._ref].title, "records": *[_type == 'record' && _id in ^.relatedItems[]._ref].title }

project

task

record

export default { name: "project", title: "Project", type: "document", fields: [ { title: 'Title', name: 'title', type: 'string' }, { title: 'Tasks & Records', name: 'relatedItems', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [ {type: 'task'}, {type: 'record'} ]} ] } ] }

...a few hours later... ended up down a rabbit hole on this, and have emerged slightly enlightened but still scratching my head. My syntax (way above) no longer works (with latest API version) for the case where you do want to separate out the referenced documents into arrays by. So I went in a number of circles seeing if I could achieve it with the conditional thing you linked to. I didn't get it but I did end up with this, which does work.I am just mildly curious now to know if I am still going in a small circle here and there is another way to achieve this. Below is my schema:is a document type that has an array of references toanddocument types.