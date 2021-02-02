sanity-plugin-order-documents

Order your Sanity documents via drag-and-drop.

Installation

To install the plugin, navigate to the root directory of your Sanity Studio project and run:

sanity install order-documents

Then, open sanity.json and append "order-documents" to the "plugins" array:

"plugins" : [ "order-documents" ] ,

Now, when you run sanity start , you should see the "Order Documents" tab in the top navigation bar.

Usage

To save a custom order, you'll need to add a hidden order field inside the schema file of any document type you want to order.

For example, to add order to the "movie" type, go into ./schemas/movie.js and add:

fields : [ { name : "order" , title : "Order" , type : "number" , hidden : true , } , ] ,

Now, when we query our dataset, we can order the results according to the order property. New documents will be added to the top of the list.

Querying with GROQ

To query movies using Sanity's query language GROQ, we can write:

*[_type == "movie" ] | order ( order asc )

Our custom order has been saved, and it will be reflected in the result!

There are a lot more GROQ examples in Sanity's GROQ query cheat sheet.

Querying with GraphQL

Alternatively, using gen2 or gen3 of Sanity's GraphQL API, we can write:

query { allMovie(sort: [{ order: ASC }]) { _id title order # more fields } }

For more information, see Sanity's GraphQL documentation.

If using gen1 of Sanity's GraphQL API, replace allMovie with allMovies .

Remember, if you're using a different GraphQL API, such as Gatsby's, your queries may look a little different. In that case, please consult the documentation of the relevant API.

Ordering in the Desk View

You can make your Sanity Desk reflect your newly implemented order by adding an orderings array in the relevant schema. For example, in movie.js , we can add:

orderings : [ { title : "Manual order" , name : "manualOrder" , by : [ { field : "order" , direction : "asc" } ] , } , ] ,

Then, once in the Desk view, click settings (in the top right corner). You will now be able to "Sort by Manual order". You can also use orderings to sort by custom fields – explained below.

Custom Fields

Want to save multiple orders for the same document type?

To allow custom fields, a type must include:

the order field,

field, one or more additional fields (which must be hidden and have type "number" ).

For example, let's add two new custom fields to ./schemas/movie.js :

fields : [ { name : "order" , title : "Order (default)" , type : "number" , hidden : true , } , { name : "audiencePick" , title : "Audience Pick" , type : "number" , hidden : true , } , { name : "criticsPick" , title : "Critics' Pick" , type : "number" , hidden : true , } , ] ,

Now, when we select the "movie" type in our plugin, we'll see a new dropdown in the top right corner. We can now choose between three fields: the default order field and our two custom fields.

Contributing

I'd welcome any contributions, from fixing a typo to something more substantial. You can raise a PR in the project's GitHub repository.

Development

To develop this plugin, clone it into a local directory. Then, navigate to the root of the cloned repository and run:

yarn yarn link yarn start

Next, navigate to a Sanity Studio project and run:

yarn link "sanity-plugin-order-documents"

Open sanity.json in the Sanity Studio project and append "order-documents" to the "plugins" array:

"plugins" : [ "order-documents" ] ,