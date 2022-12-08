Question about creating an array of PortableText blocks in Sanity

type: 'array', of: [{type: 'block'}]

// PortableText component export default defineType({ name: 'portableText', title: 'Portable Text', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'block', styles: [...], marks: {...} }] }) // Inside my other document ... { name: 'grow_notes', title: 'Grow notes', type: 'array', of: [{type: 'portableText'}], group: 'content', }

Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'length') TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'length') at ListArrayInput (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-RZPXVCEY.js?v=35974456:87010:364>) at renderWithHooks (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:16007:26>) at mountIndeterminateComponent (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:18736:21>) at beginWork (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:19691:22>) at beginWork$1 (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:23492:22>) at performUnitOfWork (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:22940:20>) at workLoopSync (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:22876:13>) at renderRootSync (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:22855:15>) at recoverFromConcurrentError (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:22477:28>) at performSyncWorkOnRoot (<http://localhost:5173/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-7SP4WFCQ.js?v=35974456:22619:28>)

Quick question regarding PortableText. I want to have a field that is an array of portable text. For a single portable text, I would create an array of blockBut if I want this field to be a repeater to allow admin to create multiple different portableText blocks, what I tried is create a component that is an array of block and then creating a field that is an array of that component. But I seem to get an error when doing that.This gives me the following error when opening the page