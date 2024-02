I love the API that’s provided for projects — I have script that spins up a new install for each new project we make. One thing I’d love to have, though, would be an endpoint to be able to invite users to a project. It would save a time from having to go in and manually invite all the members of my team after. I spent a few minutes playing with the API today and it sorta seems like this already exists? but it isn’t documented here ( https://www.sanity.io/docs/projects-api ) — if it does exist and someone can tell me how to do it, or tell me it doesn’t exist and I shouldn’t keep trying, would love to hear. Thanks!