The portabletext element is just a big json object with customizable definitions for each block and style. It also has interpreters built in for pasting from other rich text sources (pdf, word/gdocs, web sites, etc). Contentful has a very similar object behind the scenes as well in their rich text, as does notion and most others. Where it has an advantage in the studio from my experience is building custom nested components directly from other documents and content in your project…or create your own methods for nesting media or iframes or whatever else you want right from the ui. This makes media interactions and queries much easier within the sanity studio.

You can also fine tune the available markup more easily than others I’ve tried for not-as-technical publishers to use. Markdown is more readable and easier to just export to a single sheet of text. Text fields are just a single block that’s going to be treated the unless you’re writing your own element tags directly into it and then interpreting them later.



You can also create your own custom input element completely to nest and render how you want in the studio if you have the experience doing so, fork and tweak one of the official plugins, or whatever you want.

