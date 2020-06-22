Skip to content
Setting default slug and making it readOnly in Sanity.io

16 replies
Last updated: Jun 22, 2020
Is there a way to set a default slug and make it 
readOnly
?
Apr 16, 2020, 3:21 PM
i'm guessing you could set the initialValue of the slug.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/initial-value-templates
Apr 16, 2020, 3:35 PM
default or initial values can be for documents, not objects. The guide below provides some examples of how you can can programmatically set initial values for fields. You can do the same for a slug!
https://www.sanity.io/guides/getting-started-with-initial-values-for-new-documents 

readOnly
is also a field you can define on the schema definition of your document. You'll need to add this field specifically to your slug field that you want to be initialized.
Apr 16, 2020, 3:35 PM
Thanks
user J


user N
tried the 
initialValue
situation and didn’t work 😞
Apr 16, 2020, 3:36 PM
user J
interesting enough seems like initial values just aren’t working for me at all…hmm
Apr 16, 2020, 3:41 PM
paste your schema definition!
Apr 16, 2020, 3:42 PM
export default {
  name: 'blog',
  title: 'Blog',
  type: 'document',
  initialValue: {
    secondaryTitle: true,
  },
  fields: [
    { title: 'SEO', name: 'seo', type: 'pageMeta' },
    { title: 'Page Header', name: 'simpleHero', type: 'simpleHero' },
    {
      name: 'slug',
      title: 'Slug',
      type: 'slug',
    },
    {
      name: 'secondaryTitle',
      type: 'boolean',
      title: 'Secondary Title',
    },
    {
      title: 'Featured Article',
      name: 'featured',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'post' }],
    },
    {
      title: 'Featured Categories',
      name: 'categories',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'category' }] }],
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required(),
    },
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'simpleHero.title',
    },
  },
};
Apr 16, 2020, 3:44 PM
user J
Apr 16, 2020, 3:44 PM
Hmmm, I think you have this correct. So...1. when creating a new blog document using studio, is the secondaryTitle boolean set to true?
2. are you sure you're checking the right studio deployment?
3. are you getting errors from something else in the schema?
Apr 16, 2020, 3:51 PM
I'm sorry I can't be more helpful 😞
Apr 16, 2020, 3:51 PM
user J
more than helpful! Thank you. I’m going to double check those things.
Apr 16, 2020, 3:52 PM
Ohhh maybe thats the issue. this is a single document
Apr 16, 2020, 3:52 PM
if you've already created the document the initial won't work! haha yeah it only works for newly created docs
Apr 16, 2020, 3:53 PM
ahhh okay that actually makes a ton of sense hahah
Apr 16, 2020, 3:54 PM
I was reading 
initialValue
as the first time it’d have a value…not the first time it would be created. But it makes sense.
Apr 16, 2020, 3:55 PM
what is the best way to set 
initialValue
 for slug? Is it possible at all?
Jun 22, 2020, 3:47 AM
user J
turns out you can set the 
initialValue
of slug by defining it as an object:

initialValue: () =&gt; ({
    slug: {_type: "slug", current: `${randomstring.generate({length: 12, charset: 'alphabetic'})}-${Date.now().toString(16).toUpperCase()}`}
  })
Jun 22, 2020, 3:50 AM

