Spell check not working in Sanity studio, solution found

This is secondhand info for me, so please don’t take it as official. But from what I understand the flag should be true for all browsers except chrome by default. Chrome apparently has been experiencing performance issues with spell checking, and this was disabled just for chrome. BUT from my own testing, the flag is apparently false for all browsers if left undefined.

They are discussing this now, and I’m sure either a noted behavior update will be made or the default flag will be set back soon, chrome performance willing. Thank you for finding this!

