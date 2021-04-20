Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

SSO With Headless Shopify in Shopify?

4 replies
Last updated: Apr 20, 2021

has anyone done SSO with headless shopify in here? I don’t 100% think I need the google/twitter sign in here but the client does have it currently and it’s a conversion job and just haven’t do any SSO into other social platforms with headless. They do have plus so I can use multipass but I assume I need to have a SSO pattern implement on my side of things?

Apr 20, 2021, 12:09 AM

I did with Firebase and Shopify+ a bit over a year ago. You’re right that you need multipass and implement the auth on your side. I can’t remember the details now but it was surprisingly relatively painless 😂

Apr 20, 2021, 12:16 AM

cool cool i assumed that was part of the multipass magic

Apr 20, 2021, 12:19 AM

i’ve used multipass for headless but not applied it to other channels yet

Apr 20, 2021, 12:19 AM

Should work essentially the same, you supply the auth and just multipass in to Shopify

Apr 20, 2021, 12:20 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.