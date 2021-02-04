Style the studio by over-riding custom variables

Pricing update: Free users
Feb 4, 2021

👋 Hey all - hoping this is fairly simple ask but it has me confused. I'm working on customising the studio i've put in my logo and adjusted the colours etc.. - The logo size is pushing the navbar container height up (and i'd like to keep the logo at this set size as it looks best) I just want to align the other navbar items (buttons, search etc...) into the middle of the container using align-items: center. It's not obvious how i'd be able to do or override these styles? Help!

Feb 4, 2021, 11:27 AM

you can add custom styles (https://www.sanity.io/docs/styling#overriding-variables-d7f9b5cc2adb ), maybe something like this?

:global([class*="Navbar_root_"]) {
  align-items: center;
}

Feb 4, 2021, 11:48 AM

🙌 thanks

user B

Feb 4, 2021, 11:49 AM

