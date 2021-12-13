TextInput

Hi, All. I'm working on setting up an ecommerce app for an artist, and I'm having trouble with a custom input. Each artwork will have two sets of options: size and media. I want the artist to be able to add the available size and media options, which will vary for each artwork, and then dynamically generate another set of inputs where the artist can add the price for each combination of options. For example, if the media options are "paper" and "canvas", and the size options are "large", "medium", and "small", I want to dynamically generate price inputs for "large paper", "large canvas", "medium paper", "medium canvas", etc (like what Shopify does with variants). It's easy enough to create a custom component that loops through the options to create all the combinations. I followed the Twitter text input example in the docs to create afor each combination, but this basically creates a single input that is repeated for each combination: adding a price to one input updates all the inputs. When I think through it this makes perfect sense, but I can't figure out how to create independent inputs. I looked at the instructions for working with objects using theand, but couldn't figure it out - and I'm not sure that's what I want to be doing. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks!