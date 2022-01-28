oh that is really frustrating - I’m not actually suggesting this, but I have a personal habit of backing up and defaulting then manually recovering my desktop OS. I keep a list of repos and apps to reinstall, manually move over big media or game directories. And some day I’ll have a fully working dotfile management system for myself. As I find these little quirks and methods, it helps keep config files clean and helps get me back on my feet faster when inevitable tooling issues like this crop up.

You may want to research some dotfile and dev tools management methods to help, along with tools like iterm2 and omz — but that is only a personal suggestion and strictly on you if you’re interested.

😊