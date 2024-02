/opt/homebrew…

brew remove node

brew doctor

rm -rf node_modules

node -v

npm install -g @sanity/cli

sanity -h

mkdir ~/test && cd ~/test

sanity login

sanity init

sanity install && sanity start

sanity install

This issue can be pretty frustrating because one has to balance multiple repo services, the operating system quirks, and the project build. I feel your pain with all of this.Since your error still appears to be looking infor the sanity cli, I would bet that this is because: a. your previous node install with homebrew wasn’t completely removed and/orb. the node_module data in that repo is now out of date and should be deleted and rebuiltMy personal approach if this was my machine would be:1. tryagain, then, fix any outstanding issues if any then reboot to be sure 2. we want to continue removing ‘cached’ data. in your studio directory, runthis dir should be safe to remove 3. set asside recovery of this studio build and start a new studio install to test.• checkto see if it’s still correct • runagain to be sure it’s installed • runto test that the cli path is correct, you should see some basic available commands • create a new directory, then, then• create a new test project, you can use one of the starter schemas here too• log into https://www.sanity.io/manage and you should see the new test project and your existing one 4. runon your new test studio - this should work if you’ve made it this far. Now you have an existing working and updated schema. You can tryon your existing studio build. You can also swap in your existing projectId and dataset into the new studio install (in sanity.json) and use the vision tool to browse any data or just swap in your previous schema builds to the new studio install.