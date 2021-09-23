Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Understanding how HTML is integrated into Portable Text editor

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 23, 2021
Hi, I’m having an issue with this block:
 {
        "_key": "5vl1nzex72tktwgg1h4",
        "_type": "block",
        "children": [
            {
                "_key": "i8pefvhbtfktwgg1h4",
                "_type": "span",
                "marks": [],
                "text": "&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\"&gt;A cult favorite, our Weekender is spacious enough for a long weekend or for days spent dreaming of one.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;&lt;em&gt;Going the distance? Smart straps slip over the trolley of your carry-on for speedy getaways, and a removable woven shoulder strap offers hands-free flexibility. &lt;/em&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\"&gt;Featuring leather accents that match our signature Ecocraft Canvas, made from 12 upcycled plastic water bottles, the Weekender is a natural companion when the weekend arrives or your flight out of town is ready for boarding.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Example bullet point:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;ul&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;&lt;strong&gt;1&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;&lt;strong&gt;2&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;&lt;strong&gt;3&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;&lt;strong&gt;4&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;/ul&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Example Numbered points&lt;/strong&gt;:&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;ol&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;bullet&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;bullet&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;bullet&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;li&gt;bullet&lt;/li&gt;\n&lt;/ol&gt;\n&lt;p&gt;Dimensions: 15\" x 8\" x 15\"&lt;br&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Meets TSA carry-on requirements&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt; &lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt; &lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt; &lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt; &lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt; &lt;/p&gt;\n&lt;p&gt; &lt;/p&gt;"
            }
        ],
        "markDefs": []
    }
I want to render the html as html not as text. When I try to create my own serializer I get a strange array that includes text and objects.
Sep 23, 2021, 8:26 AM
Help me understand your use case: Is this HTML just pasted directly into the Portable Text editor?
Sep 23, 2021, 8:29 AM
it’s actually substituted in our code, but I believe the use case would be the same if you paste it in the editor
Sep 23, 2021, 8:51 AM
So how does the HTML come into the PT-array?
Sep 23, 2021, 8:53 AM
key gets sent down and we then replace it for this value that we pull from elsewhere
Sep 23, 2021, 10:29 AM
Sorry, just trying to understand further (if you have code I can look at, that would be helpful): So your editors puts in a key or something, and then you match and replace the 
text
value in a middle-layer somewhere?
Sep 23, 2021, 11:58 AM

