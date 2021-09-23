Understanding how HTML is integrated into Portable Text editor

{ "_key": "5vl1nzex72tktwgg1h4", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "i8pefvhbtfktwgg1h4", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "<p><span style=\"text-decoration: underline;\">A cult favorite, our Weekender is spacious enough for a long weekend or for days spent dreaming of one.</span></p>

Going the distance? Smart straps slip over the trolley of your carry-on for speedy getaways, and a removable woven shoulder strap offers hands-free flexibility.

Featuring leather accents that match our signature Ecocraft Canvas, made from 12 upcycled plastic water bottles, the Weekender is a natural companion when the weekend arrives or your flight out of town is ready for boarding.

Dimensions: 15" x 8" x 15"
Meets TSA carry-on requirements

