Understanding how to patch drafts in Sanity.io

Hi guys, I something that I'm struggling to understand, I think it's more of a conceptual thing with how Sanity treats drafts. I'm trying to sync documents from an external API, and it's working great using a Netlify function. In this case it's categories that come from a custom portal that the business uses, and will each sync over to sanity as documents whenever they are created / edited / deleted. I've got this working and it's super quick and great. However, I'm adding a few extra fields to each document within Sanity, for example a category description. I've noticed that if I have unpublished changes from within Sanity on a category, and I make changes in the external portal, it doesn't sync. I believe this is to do with thechanging towhen there's a draft, so the patch I'm trying to run on the document doesn't do anything, as it's being patched to the regular, not the temporary draft. My question is, what's the best way to patch to a draft? Is it possible? I've looked high and low through the docs but I just can't see it mentioned. Below is the sync function for reference. Thanks very much for taking the time to read this.