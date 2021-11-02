Updating default field value in Sanity.io using a script

import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const client = sanityClient.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'}) const query = `*[_type == 'post' && !defined(isHighlighted)]` //get all of your posts that do not have isHighlighted set const mutateDocs = async (query) => { const docsToMutate = await client.fetch(query, {}) for (const doc of docsToMutate) { const mutation = { isHighlighted: true } console.log('uploading') client .patch(doc._id) // Document ID to patch .set(mutation) // Shallow merge .commit() // Perform the patch and return a promise .then((updatedDoc) => { console.log('Hurray, the doc is updated! New document:') console.log(updatedDoc._id) }) .catch((err) => { console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message) }) } } mutateDocs(query)

sanity exec --with-user-token

I usually write a JS script because it's what I'm more comfortable with. You need to do a few things: configure your client => fetch all of the documents that need to be changed => loop through the documents and commit the changes to each one. The following you could do something like the following:You could then run the script using