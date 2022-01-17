Updating schema and associated data in Sanity Studio

const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client') const client = sanityClient({ projectId: '6dyl9k59', dataset: 'production', apiVersion: '2022-01-01', // use current UTC date - see "specifying API version"! token: 'skiq9pnWYIvHOlYZLz4P7Zg5dhl1zWhnq3Fc6GrtVnKTiy28SXm8XG0jTjD5KABRxh2jigsd418SuIjFbGwJDELksxZYkaTbCCgXkidnKazetbkBnUypEuIgIaZ3w3HHp8aXO6HlScrHB3mzzEHCS4Rk03MTUTsrbTTebWADYmLeeeFoAXRP', // or leave blank for unauthenticated usage useCdn: false, // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data }) const namePatch = client.patch({ query: '*[_type == $type]', params: { type: 'senator' } }).set({_type: 'senators'}); namePatch();

Actually, all of this JS client documentation seems like it's missing some bits of info, especially where the syntax is less similar to vanilla JS.To double check: will this code rename all docs with _type: 'senator' into 'senators'? Do I need to add anything, or did I misunderstand how to interpret the docs?