Using block content with colored background in Sanity.io

{ name: "colored-section", title: "Colored section", type: "object", fields: [ { ...createBlockContentSchema(sanityBasicBlockContentPreset), name: "content", title: "Content", }, ], }

Yeah, I managed to do it using something like that. Instead of using type "array" directly inside of the "array", I used a type "object" in between:It's a little ugly because it's an object with only one field, but it works. The only thing is that it doesn't render as rich text, so I might have to create a custom renderer there. It would be nice if Sanity had the concept of block "wrappers", so having an element "wrap" a piece of rich text.