Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Using Portable Text with Gatsby and Sanity, including querying data and defining content fields.

7 replies
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Is there an example for using portable text with Gatsby? The docs seem to be missing some information
Jan 11, 2023, 6:21 PM
Gatsby will use the PortableText to React package . The link on that page will take you to the repo where you can learn about usage. If you’re having trouble querying your data, the Gatsby Source plugin’s documentation can be found here . You’ll specifically want to read this section in regards to Portable Text.
Jan 11, 2023, 6:28 PM
What is the type of _rawContent? When content is defined something like:
export default {
  ...
  type: "document",
  fields: [
    ...
    {
      title: "Content",
      name: "content",
      type: "array",
      of: [
          { type: 'block' },
          { type: 'image' },
      ],
    },
  ],
}
Jan 11, 2023, 7:43 PM
I'm by no means a TS/Gatsby expert. I was hoping to find an example of how this works because I have a huge gap in my understanding of what's happening here and how to get it to do what I want.
Jan 11, 2023, 7:45 PM
I have a graphql interface for this like:
interface Page implements Node {
      id: ID!
      ...
      _rawContent: &lt;insert-something-here&gt;!
    }
Jan 11, 2023, 7:50 PM
_rawContent would be the raw JSON representation of the content field in that example. This gives you access to all of the fields present in you blocks. If you don’t use the raw field, you’ll be missing things that distinguish your annotations and decorators. You’ll also be able to automatically resolve references to a given depth, which is useful when you’re using something like internal links and images. I’m not sure why it works this way, it seems to be some sort of GraphQL quirk but I don’t know enough GraphQL
Jan 11, 2023, 7:50 PM
I have no idea if this is proper, but it appears to work. the missing type above can be 
JSON
and then the corresponding type in typescript can be 
ArbitraryTypedObject
. I couldn't glean that from the docs, but reading the generated schema.gql and tooltips got me there. I'd still like to see a proper example. What I have still doesn't work for images.
Jan 11, 2023, 8:16 PM
The result is really underwhelming. It seems to not use any of the nice image features from Sanity nor Gatsby, but it works. For today, that's enough.
Jan 11, 2023, 8:33 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.