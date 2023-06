_rawContent would be the raw JSON representation of the content field in that example. This gives you access to all of the fields present in you blocks. If you don’t use the raw field, you’ll be missing things that distinguish your annotations and decorators. You’ll also be able to automatically resolve references to a given depth, which is useful when you’re using something like internal links and images. I’m not sure why it works this way, it seems to be some sort of GraphQL quirk but I don’t know enough GraphQL