Using Sanity with Hasura: Merging GraphQL endpoints to manage content

Hello, I have a question about using sanity with Hasura ( https://hasura.io/ ) I want to have users and other data in Hasura and content like e.g blog posts in sanity so I can manage. Hasura has a thing called remote schemas that will merge your remote schema with the GraphQL engine’s auto-generated schema. But I wasn’t able to figure it out because I didn’t find a single graphql endpoint in docs to merge it with Hasura. Is this even possible or have anyone experience with something like this? This is possible with contentful so I guess it should be with sanity as well (