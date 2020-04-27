Using schema.org models for content modeling in Sanity.io

A personal reflection that I have: as Sanity is focused on content modelling, wouldn't it be natural to propose thru a plugin a natural exposition to Google structured data schema for instance?

I'm implementing a collection of Events (json-ld structured data schemas from Google reference), but I feel a little bit like reinventing the wheel (on the top of localization).



I'm talking of the Event schema but the same thing applies to Article, BreadcrumbList, Person, Organization, Webpage... etc... etc...



I mean that it is finally bringin content to its achievement no?



Does Sanity has an opinion on that?

