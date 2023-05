Using schema.org models for content modeling in Sanity.io

sanity install schema-org-event

We have thought about this, and actually, nothing keeps you from re-creating schema.org schemas and publish them as plugins (for exampleThat being said, from a practical standpoint I find the schema.org models a bit too fine-grained, not always editor friendly, and often not exactly fitting to what makes sense for a use case or organization. But it's probably a good place to find inspiration!And you can still generate JSON-LD and schema.org compatible structures even if you don't have it 1:1 in the Studio, since you can remap fields etc.