Using schema.org models for content modeling in Sanity.io

Last updated: Apr 27, 2020
A personal reflection that I have: as Sanity is focused on content modelling, wouldn't it be natural to propose thru a plugin a natural exposition to Google structured data schema for instance?
I'm implementing a collection of Events (json-ld structured data schemas from Google reference), but I feel a little bit like reinventing the wheel (on the top of localization).

I'm talking of the Event schema but the same thing applies to Article, BreadcrumbList, Person, Organization, Webpage... etc... etc...

I mean that it is finally bringin content to its achievement no?

Does Sanity has an opinion on that?
Apr 25, 2020, 8:41 AM
We have thought about this, and actually, nothing keeps you from re-creating schema.org schemas and publish them as plugins (for example 
sanity install schema-org-event
)
That being said, from a practical standpoint I find the
schema.org models a bit too fine-grained, not always editor friendly, and often not exactly fitting to what makes sense for a use case or organization. But it's probably a good place to find inspiration!
And you can still generate JSON-LD and
schema.org compatible structures even if you don't have it 1:1 in the Studio, since you can remap fields etc.
Apr 25, 2020, 9:00 AM
And yeah, that's like, just our opinion, you are of course welcome to do what makes sense for you!
Apr 25, 2020, 9:01 AM
Thanks for the advice.I agree with you on the practical standpoint: I feel the same way.
Since Sanity is referencing data thru schema, it integrates well the real-time aspect of the problem.
Apr 25, 2020, 9:07 AM
We also find schema.org as a great starting point but probably not a good ending point. Their goals are a little different from ours, and the tools at their disposal are more primitive (harder to have references between models, so more is inlined). I always look at the schema.org models for anything I’m starting to model though and its proved worthwhile.
Apr 27, 2020, 11:20 PM

