Using third-party auth services for user authentication with Sanity.io

user S

Same concept, except JSON Web Tokens don't encrypt the content, they just provide a signature of the payload using a secret key. So as long as the token doesn't contain sensitive data, that all traffic uses SSL, and we use HTTP-only cookies, it's secure enough for our needs. We store user email, name and roles in the token, that's it.The token gets generated once on the server during initial log in, which is done in a Netlify serverless function (not on the edge, since it also involves querying both magic.link and our user store and may exceed the 50ms limit on edge functions). Then it just gets passed back and forth in the cookies of every page request.Our tokens will be valid for a couple of weeks. For refresh, we may do something on the edge to HTTP redirect to the auth flow to refresh the token when getting close to expiration. Not sure about that one yet.Right now we're still building our solution, our preference would be to use 11ty serverless and assemble the pages on the Netlify edge using the token's claims to assemble the final output, using serverless edge functions to serve 100% static html to the browser. If, however, we end up suffering performance-wise, we'll process all content using 11ty at build time, with 2 flavors for each page: with access / without access, then use the JWT at the edge to pick which version to serve, and then we'll inject personalization on the client (user menu etc...).I hope that makes sense.