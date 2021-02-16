Using tooltips with buttons on touch devices

If the tooltip is information that you want both mobile/touch devices and desktop users to have access to, but don’t want to force users on touch devices to open it before performing the action, I would recommend not using a button to trigger the tooltip. It’s not really expected or accessible behavior, if you think about a user’s thought process. If I’m using a mouse and not confident what a button is going to do, I might hover over it for a brief period to see if a title description pops up. On a touch device though, I’m not going to click on a button to get more information about what it does. So first things first, your button probably needs better copy if it’s not clear what it does. Second, if it’s not information a mobile user needs, then is it necessary at all? If it

is information a user on all devices should get, then the ideal pattern would be to have something like an info icon or “help” text that they can hover over to get the tooltip.