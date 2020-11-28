Pricing update: Free users
Write a GROQ query for getting all documents that has an ID in an array of IDs

4 replies
Last updated: Nov 28, 2020

I'm trying to write a GROQ query for getting all documents that has an ID in an array of IDs
I.e. - I have a list of IDs called 

favorites
, which look like 
['asdf', '1234', 'abcd']
. Each of these are document IDs.
How do I write a GROQ query that only gets the documents with IDs in that list?

Nov 27, 2020, 8:48 PM

Believe it’s

*[_id in [['asdf', '1234', 'abcd']]

Nov 27, 2020, 8:57 PM

How would that work if the list is provided to the groq utility as a query parameter?

Nov 28, 2020, 11:33 AM

With the javascript client it would be something like this:

client.fetch(
  '*[_id in $ids]',
  {ids: ['a', 'b', 'c']}
)

Nov 28, 2020, 2:40 PM

Thanks! ✌️

Nov 28, 2020, 2:43 PM

