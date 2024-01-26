Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

You will be working for Sanity AS, a Norwegian subsidiary of a US parent company, but also the place where it all started. Sanity is seeking a versatile accountant who is eager to manage the entire Norwegian accounting book, process and procedure in compliance with Norwegian and US GAAP. This person will have a wide range of responsibilities, managing the books from A to Å.

You will partner with the Corporate Controller and the entire global team to be an integral part of the accounting team. The Individual must have a strong operational and general accounting background in a fast pace growing software company.

Individuals must be self-starters, strategic thinkers, action driven, flexible in changing direction and methods, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. The individual will manage multiple priorities, succeed in communicating with all levels within the organization and provide immediate contributions to the accounting department.

This is a hands-on position with other miscellaneous administrative responsibilities associated with the operation and management of the accounting department in partnership with relevant departments across the company. The individual will be responsible but not limited to implementing important operational accounting and reporting processes, support the accounting close and interfacing with Norwegian and US auditors for the annual audit, and run the daily accounting function.

What you will be doing

Be responsible for the entire Sanity Norway accounts and Month end close process.

Ensure accurate accounts and reporting.

Responsibilities including but not limited to journal entries, payroll, accounting (AP & AR), reconciliations.

Preparation for and facilitation of audits and be the main point of contact for Norwegian auditors and government authorities.

Implementation of a good level of internal control together with our accounting team in the US.

Contribution to process optimization.

Norwegian VAT and tax compliance knowledge.

Norwegian GAAP; ideal if knowledgeable on US GAAP.

Experience using Tripletex ERP and/or Netsuite ERP a plus.

This may be you

Relevant accounting education, with a minimum of a bachelor's degree.

Good financial business understanding of Norwegian GAAP; ideally familiar with US GAAP.

Analytical, work in a structured manner, work and deliver independently, and a team player.

Fluent written and spoken in both English and Norwegian: Business-level proficiency.

Eager to learn and curious.

Performs well in a fast-paced environment.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Hybrid in our Oslo, Norway office. 2 - 3 days a week in office.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.