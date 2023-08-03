We often see businesses migrate from Contentful to our platform. These are some of the most common reasons why.

1. Richer content modeling options

You won’t have to count the number of content types or fields, as there isn’t a set limit. Sanity also allows you to nest content types, which would otherwise count towards your quota in Contentful.

2. Easier access to your content

While Contentful’s API requires an additional step to put the content back together, Sanity’s query language GROQ is unconstrained by your content model. It provides your content in JSON, in the formats and subqueries that you request it. This makes it a lot easier for your business to deploy content across different channels. And if you prefer using GraphQL, you get it for free!

3. You can design the CMS to your exact requirements

While Contentful has very limited customisation options, you can shape the Sanity Studio to be exactly what you need. Customize the fields and validation rules available in each content type, modify the navigation, and even change the look to reflect your brand.