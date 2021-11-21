GROQ-powered webhooks - Send messages to Slack

Set up incoming webhook for Slack

While working on a recent project I wanted to post some information to Slack, to keep track of its status. Step one is setting up the incoming webhook.

1. Create a new Slack app in the workspace where you want to post messages.

2. From the Features page, activate Incoming Webhooks.

3. Click Add New Webhook to Workspace.

4. Pick a channel that the app will post to, then click Allow.

5. Copy your Incoming Webhook URL and use it to post messages to Slack.

Create a simple Slack webhook in Sanity

Log in to sanity.io, select your project and create your webhook on the API tab.

Paste the webhook URL from Slack, then select what actions (create/update/delete) to trigger on.

My first webhook is very simple. It will trigger when a new document of type user is created, and it will post a message with the user's name and its referenced team.

When a new user joins, this is posted to Slack.

Create another Slack webhook in Sanity

I want to trigger another webhook when a user's score has changed. Using the before() and after() delta functions I can make the webhook trigger only when the points have increased, and not when there is any other change.

When a user solves a task, and gets a higher score, this is posted to Slack.

A bug

At the time of writing this guide, there is a bug with the GROQ-powered webhooks. Read about the bug and a proposed workaround, here. Hopefully it will be fixed soon. 🤞

That's it!