How to use AI for translation

Leverage the speed, cost-effectiveness, and accuracy of AI for translation with Sanity Create. Its AI ghostwriter, Notes feature, Blip assistant, and Markdown formatting streamline the translation process, while following best practices ensures optimal results.

AI offers several advantages for translation. Speed is a major benefit, as it can translate documents significantly faster than a human. It's also cost-effective, reducing the need for expensive human translators. AI can also handle large volumes of text, making it ideal for businesses. Finally, its accuracy, while not perfect, is continually improving, making it a reliable option.

Sanity Create, an AI-powered writing assistant, can significantly enhance the translation process through its advanced features. Primarily, the AI ghostwriter in Sanity Create is a powerful tool for translation. It can understand and utilise the context provided through notes, ensuring the translated content is not only fluent and coherent but also relevant to your project. Learn more about AI ghostwriter here.

One of Sanity Create's major highlights is its Notes feature. When it comes to translation, you can use this feature to provide context, facts, style guidelines, and inspiration that can inform and enable the built-in AI co-writer to make relevant and informed translations. You can create, manage, and query notes for quick access to any required information during the translation process. You can learn more about how to use notes here.

Sanity Create also offers a unique feature called Blip, an AI assistant that follows you around the document. It can generate new content or expand on existing ideas, present a range of alternative suggestions, search for relevant notes, and even run selected text as an instruction for more contextually accurate translations. Learn more about how to use Blip here.

Furthermore, by utilising the slash commands and Markdown formatting, you can structure and style your translated content quickly and intuitively. Sanity Create supports a range of formatting options, making it easier to translate content in a readable and visually appealing format.

Lastly, Sanity Create also offers a feature to use the AI assistant within individual notes. This can be useful when you need to translate a particular piece of context without disrupting your main translation flow.

It's important to apply the best practices while using Sanity Create for translation. This includes providing relevant and specific notes, breaking down complex topics into smaller sections, reviewing and editing the translation by adding your own insights and perspective, and experimenting with different prompts and note combinations to find what works best for your translation needs.