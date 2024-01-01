How to use AI for writing a cover letter

AI can make writing a cover letter fast, efficient, and tailored to specific job descriptions. Sanity Create, an AI-powered writing assistant, streamlines this process, offering context-based suggestions, a distraction-free editor, and a built-in AI ghostwriter to craft compelling, job-specific cover letters.

Using AI to write a cover letter can be a game-changer. It's fast, efficient, and effective. AI tools are designed to catch grammar errors and improve sentence structures, ensuring your document is free from mistakes. Time-saving is another perk, as AI does the job in a fraction of the time it would take manually. It can also generate tailored content to fit specific job descriptions, increasing your chances of landing an interview.

Sanity Create is an AI-powered writing assistant that can significantly streamline the process of creating a cover letter. It's designed to help you craft compelling, well-informed content, even if you're not a professional writer. The built-in AI acts as your intelligent co-author, offering suggestions based on the context you provide and the notes you attach to your document.

One of the key features of Sanity Create is its document editor. This provides a clean, distraction-free writing environment where you can focus on crafting your content. The editor supports a range of formatting options, including slash commands and Markdown syntax, to help you structure your cover letter effectively.

Notes is another vital feature that sets Sanity Create apart. You can attach relevant information, research, and guidelines as notes to your cover letter. The AI assistant then uses these notes to make relevant and informed suggestions, ensuring your cover letter is tailored to the specific job description and requirements. You can create different types of notes, such as Context Notes, Fact Notes, Style Notes, and Inspiration Notes, to provide comprehensive guidance to the AI assistant. You can learn more about this feature in the Notes docs.

Sanity Create also has a built-in AI ghostwriter that helps generate new content, expand on ideas, refine your writing, and adapt to the style specified in your notes. The AI assistant, also known as 'the Blip', can be used to generate a continuation of your writing, show multiple options for how to continue, search for relevant notes, and even run selected text as an instruction.

Another handy feature is the note querying ability. This allows you to ask questions of your notes and get AI-generated answers, helping you quickly find specific details or explore connections between ideas in your notes.

Finally, Sanity Create offers best practices to get the most out of the tool. These include being precise with your notes, breaking down complex topics into smaller sections, and reviewing and adding your own insights to the AI-generated content.

In summary, Sanity Create provides a powerful platform for writing your cover letter. It offers a seamless blend of human creativity and AI assistance, ensuring your cover letter is not only well-written but also tailored to the specific job you're applying for.