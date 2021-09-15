Gobi Stories
Easily share more video on your page with our Story tools. Upload short videos to our platform and publish stories on your page within minutes.
Install
yarn add gobi-sanity
Setup Guide
Step 1
Install needed dependencie to your sanity project running the following command:
$ yarn add gobi-sanity
Step 2
Now lets create a new schema type called gobi, for this create a new file inside the
schemas/ folder with the name
gobi.js that should look like
import {gobiSchema} from 'gobi-sanity'
import PatchEvent, {set, unset} from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event'
export default gobiSchema({PatchEvent, set, unset})
Step 3
Now we need to tell Sanity to consider the gobi schema that we just created for this open the file
studio/schemas/schema.js and import the gobi object that we created and also include the schema in the concat section like shown below:
import gobi from './objects/gobi'
// ...
export default createSchema({
name: 'blog',
types: schemaTypes
.concat([
// ...
gobi,
// ...
])
})
Step 4
Now that we have our schema type created and we've already configured how it should look like we need to create the serializer that will basically translate the schema into a component on your website, for that open the file
web/components/serializers.js and include the following:
import {GobiSerializer} from "gobi-sanity";
// ...
const serializers = {
types: {
gobi: ({ node }) => (
<GobiSerializer node={node} />
),
// ...
};
// ...
Step 5
Now all we need is to add the type to a text editor that you already use, in this case I will give an example on how to add to the
bodyPortableText.js or
blockContext.js depending on your version od Sanity, for that open the file
studio/schemas/objects/bodyPortableText.js and add the following type:
{
type: 'gobi'
}
An example of how the
export default would look like:
export default {
name: 'bodyPortableText',
type: 'array',
title: 'Post body',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
title: 'Block',
styles: [
{ title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' },
{ title: 'H1', value: 'h1' },
{ title: 'H2', value: 'h2' },
{ title: 'H3', value: 'h3' },
{ title: 'H4', value: 'h4' },
{ title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote' }
],
lists: [
{ title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet' },
{ title: 'Number', value: 'number' }
],
marks: {
decorators: [
{ title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' },
{ title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' },
{ title: 'Code', value: 'code' },
{
title: 'Highlight',
value: 'highlight',
blockEditor: {
icon: highlightIcon,
render: highlightRender
}
}
annotations: [
{
name: 'link',
type: 'object',
title: 'URL',
fields: [
{
title: 'URL',
name: 'href',
type: 'url'
}
]
}
]
},
of: [
{ type: 'authorReference' },
{ type: 'math', icon: mathInlineIcon, title: 'Inline math' }
]
},
// ADD THIS PIECE HERE
{
type: 'gobi'
}
]
}
License
MIT © gobi
Install command
