Gobi Stories

Install

yarn add gobi-sanity

Setup Guide

Step 1

Install needed dependencie to your sanity project running the following command:

Step 2

Now lets create a new schema type called gobi, for this create a new file inside the schemas/ folder with the name gobi.js that should look like

import { gobiSchema } from 'gobi-sanity' import PatchEvent , { set , unset } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event' export default gobiSchema ( { PatchEvent , set , unset } )

Step 3

Now we need to tell Sanity to consider the gobi schema that we just created for this open the file studio/schemas/schema.js and import the gobi object that we created and also include the schema in the concat section like shown below:

import gobi from './objects/gobi' export default createSchema ( { name : 'blog' , types : schemaTypes . concat ( [ gobi , ] ) } )

Step 4

Now that we have our schema type created and we've already configured how it should look like we need to create the serializer that will basically translate the schema into a component on your website, for that open the file web/components/serializers.js and include the following:

import { GobiSerializer } from "gobi-sanity" ; const serializers = { types : { gobi : ( { node } ) => ( < GobiSerializer node = { node } / > ) , } ;

Step 5

Now all we need is to add the type to a text editor that you already use, in this case I will give an example on how to add to the bodyPortableText.js or blockContext.js depending on your version od Sanity, for that open the file studio/schemas/objects/bodyPortableText.js and add the following type:

{ type : 'gobi' }

An example of how the export default would look like:

export default { name : 'bodyPortableText' , type : 'array' , title : 'Post body' , of : [ { type : 'block' , title : 'Block' , styles : [ { title : 'Normal' , value : 'normal' } , { title : 'H1' , value : 'h1' } , { title : 'H2' , value : 'h2' } , { title : 'H3' , value : 'h3' } , { title : 'H4' , value : 'h4' } , { title : 'Quote' , value : 'blockquote' } ] , lists : [ { title : 'Bullet' , value : 'bullet' } , { title : 'Number' , value : 'number' } ] , marks : { decorators : [ { title : 'Strong' , value : 'strong' } , { title : 'Emphasis' , value : 'em' } , { title : 'Code' , value : 'code' } , { title : 'Highlight' , value : 'highlight' , blockEditor : { icon : highlightIcon , render : highlightRender } } annotations : [ { name : 'link' , type : 'object' , title : 'URL' , fields : [ { title : 'URL' , name : 'href' , type : 'url' } ] } ] } , of : [ { type : 'authorReference' } , { type : 'math' , icon : mathInlineIcon , title : 'Inline math' } ] } , { type : 'gobi' } ] }

License

MIT © gobi