GROQ list
Take advantage of GROQ to render lists of documents for quick edit, straight in the Sanity studio without needing to deploy anything!
Sanity Plugin GROQ List
Features
- Quick create custom document lists
- Easier use for content creators
- No need for any deploying
Installation
Run the following command in your studio folder using the Sanity CLI:
sanity install groq-list
Configuration
The plugin can be configured through
<your-studio-folder>/config/groq-list.json:
{
"title": "TAB title"
}
Examples
To fully take advantage of this plugin, take a look at the documentation for GROQ or quick cheat sheet
// Documents with same slug *[defined(slug.current) && slug.current in *[_id != ^._id].slug.current] // Documents with title longer than 10 characters *[_type == "movie" && length(title) > 10] // Documents with 6 or more castMembers *[_type == "movie" && count(castMembers) >= 6]
License
MIT © Marius Djerv See LICENSE
