Sanity Plugin GROQ List

Take advantage of GROQ to render lists of documents for quick edit, straight in the Sanity studio without needing to deploy anything.

Features

Quick create custom document lists

Easier use for content creators

No need for any deploying

Installation

Run the following command in your studio folder using the Sanity CLI:

sanity install groq-list

Configuration

The plugin can be configured through <your-studio-folder>/config/groq-list.json :

{ "title" : "TAB title" }

Examples

To fully take advantage of this plugin, take a look at the documentation for GROQ or quick cheat sheet

// Documents with same slug *[defined(slug.current) && slug.current in *[_id != ^._id].slug.current] // Documents with title longer than 10 characters *[_type == "movie" && length(title) > 10] // Documents with 6 or more castMembers *[_type == "movie" && count(castMembers) >= 6]

License

MIT © Marius Djerv See LICENSE